Channing Tatum Files Restraining Order Against Obsessed Fan Who Broke Into His Home

Channing Tatum was granted a restraining order Tuesday against an alleged stalker who broke into one of his homes and stayed there for over a week. According to court records obtained by The Blast, the Magic Mike star filed documents Tuesday in a Los Angeles County courthouse against a woman, who the news outlet did not identify.

The Blast reports that the woman broke into one of Tatum’s homes in Hollywood, which is currently vacant, and squatted in the property for 10 days. Eventually, she was discovered by an assistant on June 24 and placed under citizen arrest before police were called to remove her from the property.

The woman reportedly claimed that she was not trespassing and that Tatum had invited her to stay. Tatum, 39, reportedly does not know the woman, but he is aware of her, as she had previously shown up at his home and tried to make contact with him.

In the court documents, Tatum claimed that the stalker left a letter for him at his home in November, claiming that they had met 10 years ago and that she believed he was watching her. Tatum reportedly believes she is delusional.

The restraining order also protects Tatum’s ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, as well as their 6-year-old daughter Everly and two assistants. It’s unclear if Tatum’s girlfriend, singer Jessie J, is also protected by the order.

Before Tatum went to court on Tuesday, Jessie J shared photos of the two of them cuddled up together, a clear sign their relationship is still going strong. The “Price Tag” singer opened up about her relationship with Everly, telling British newspaper The Times that the two of them get along very well. When asked if it was difficult meeting Everly for this first time, Jessie said, “God no! She’s just six and absolutely lovely.”

The comment came a few months after she said during one of her shows in November that a doctor told her she would never be able to have her own children. She told The Times that she’s determined to have children one day one way or another.

“I might go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy,” she said. “I pray that I have children the natural way, but if not, I’ll deal with it.”