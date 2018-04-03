Channing Tatum Showed off ‘New Girl’ Dirt Bike Ahead of Split

Channing Tatum may want to choose his words a little more wisely next time.

On Monday the 21 Jump Street star and wife Jenna Dewan announced they were separating after eight years of marriage. It also makes one of his recent tweets, referencing a new dirt bike as his “new girl” look bad with the benefit of hindsight.

I got my new girl!!! And she is sooo bananas!! So much love went into making it. Deep gratitude and thanks 🙏🏼 to @yamahamotorusa @ArinBabaian #sdcstunts #yz450f pic.twitter.com/yVsULzvz2d — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) February 19, 2018

“I got my new girl!!! And she is sooo bananas!! So much love went into making it. Deep gratitude and thanks to @yamahamotorusa,” Tatum wrote five days after Valentine’s Day in February.

Both Tatum and Dewan took to their social media accounts on Monday afternoon to post their written statement regarding the split.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy.”

The two first met back in 2006 on the set of the dance movie Step Up, which they both starred in and married in July 2009. Their daughter, Everly, was born in 2013.

The two were last seen together at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in March. In a recent interview with Health Magazine that the two actors’ respective schedules had made it nearly impossible for them to spend intimate time together.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect,” Dewan said. “I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice-versa.”