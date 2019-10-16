Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Officially File to Become Single

The Step Up stars Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum are legally single now after Dewan filed for divorce from the actor last year. The two have not officially settled their divorce case, as they’re still working out finances and custody of their daughter Everly. However, according to documents obtained by The Blast, the former pair are bifurcating the status of their divorce, meaning that they are now single in the eyes of the law and free to marry whomever they wish.

The news comes at a pivotal time considering Dewan just announced that she’s expecting her second child, and first with her boyfriend Steve Kazee. The couple has been together for just over a year and got together right around the time that Dewan filed for divorce from Tatum due to irreconcilable differences.

Fans now think the former pair took this step because the 38-year-old may be engaged to Kazee. After promoting her new book Gracefully You via Instagram story, followers quickly took notice that she was wearing a ring on that special finger! She also recently shared a photo to her page showing a behind-the-scene shoot of her cradling her new baby bump wearing a white dress.

Dewan and Tatum — who is now dating Jessie J — seems to be moving on gracefully while putting their divorce behind them. Dewan recently told PEOPLE that she’s now “in a very joyful place” in her life as she’s moved on with the Broadway star.

“It was a hard journey of growth and change,” she told the publication. “Ultimately now I can honestly say that I’m living in a very joyful new place in my life, and I’m happy about it.”

She clarifies that “no one event” caused her split from Tatum, who she was married to for nine years.

“You would never expect your life to take a turn the way it does,” she explained. “But embracing it and starting fresh and figuring out what you want in life and what means a lot ot you and what’s meaningful, what is going ot make you happy… I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want and I’m happy about this new chapter. I’m in a place of joy.”