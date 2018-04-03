Fans Revisit Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s ‘Lip Sync Battle’ After Breakup

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum shocked and saddened their fans on Monday when they announced they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

While many fans took to social media to lament the end of one of Hollywood’s favorite power couples, some looked back to the happier days of their relationship. One moment fans kept coming back to was when the two competed against each other in Lip Sync Battle back in 2016.

For those who don’t remember, the two faced off against each other with a pair of lip-synced songs. Tatum sang “Let It Go” by Idina Mensel (from the hit Disney animated film Frozen) and “Run the World (Girls)” by Beyonce (who came out as a surprise guest during his performance). Dewan, also a gifted dancer, started with “Cold Hearted” by Paula Abdul. She then kicked things into a higher gear by doing a spot-on imitation of Tatum’s dance routine from Magic Mike to the song “Pony” by Ginuwine.

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate Jenna Dewan dancing like Magic Mike on Lip Sync Battle. I’m glad we still have this to remember the relationship. pic.twitter.com/GzJrWptQxY — Ria (@BarstoolRia) April 3, 2018

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan separating means that we’re all screwed. This pony just stopped dancing. pic.twitter.com/CIk8aVlgWm — Victor Mitroff (@VictorMirnoff) April 3, 2018

In their public lives, Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum almost single-handedly justified the early existence of Lip Sync Battle by giving us this joy that will last forever: https://t.co/SI2hkUC7EY — Patricia Karounos (@patriciakar) April 3, 2018

they gave us so much and we didn’t even thank them https://t.co/Js3uAKk58S — allison ⚡️ (@freakwharf) April 3, 2018

and to think THIS was based on a lie my heart is truly saddened please allow me to grieve no further comments at this time https://t.co/jpjA2Qpydj — Virali Dave (@virali_d) April 3, 2018

The duo released a statement on their respective social media accounts on Monday afternoon.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” the couple said in a statement.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible,” the couple said. “We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly.”