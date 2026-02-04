Channing Tatum Hospitalized, Undergoes Surgery

Channing Tatum is on the mend after going under the knife to repair his separated shoulder.

The Roofman star, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of himself awaiting the procedure in the hospital as he tackled “just another day” with “another challenge.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This one is gonna be hard,” he continued in the caption, adding, “But whatever. Let’s get it in.”

Tatum’s procedure was a success, and the Blink Twice actor took to his Instagram Story in the aftermath to share before and after X-ray images showing where the joint had been initially separated and how surgeons had installed a screw to put it back into place.

“Screwed shoulder,” Tatum wrote over the medical imaging showing his newly-repaired joint. “Yay.”

Tatum’s friends and followers were quick to wish him a speedy recovery, with his girlfriend, Australian model Inka Williams, commenting, “Big bad wolf [white heart emoji] we got disss.”

(photo credit: channing tatum)

Tatum hasn’t shared how he injured his shoulder, but the Magic Mike star has been known to do his own stunts in films.

Back in September, the actor told Variety that he had injured himself while shooting Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its December 2026 release. Tatum, who showed up to the interview with a limp, revealed that he had to take the backseat to his stunt double while undergoing intensive physical therapy to rehab his hurt leg.

“We had tons more shooting,” Tatum said at the time, including a “big fight” with Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom.

“It’s not about the pain I feel in the moment,” Tatum explained. “It’s knowing I can’t take this back. And now I know what the next six months of my life will be like.”

The 21 Jump Street star added, “I just hate getting old,” admitting, “In my mind, I’m literally still 30 years old — 26, if I’m honest.”