Channing Tatum ‘Very Nervous’ as He Reveals Big News for ‘Magic Mike’ Fans

Channing Tatum is “very nervous” for his upcoming stage show Magic Mike Live in New York.

For those unaware, Tatum starred as a male stripper in the 2011 comedy-drama Magic Mike, which was partially based on his own real-life experiences in the business. It was a worldwide hit and produced two sequels. After successfully turning the film into a stage show in London and Las Vegas, Tatum is bringing the show to the city where his career began.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Appearing on TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle, Tatum said the success of the Magic Mike franchise was “just crazy” and that he never would’ve predicted it would all come full circle.

“I moved here [to NYC] basically on my 21st birthday, living on my modeling agent’s couch. I would’ve never in a million years expected [this],” he said. “To own a building now… from a couch to literally owning a building in Times Square, the theater district. It’s wild, it’s nuts.”

Play video

He reiterated that the stage show is based on his real-life experience as an exotic dancer, where he went under the “terrible” stage name of Chan Crawford—”I didn’t actually pick it,” he said, jokingly.

The website for Magic Mike Live New York promises an experience “designed to fuse hospitality, nightlife, and live entertainment with one seamless night out,” in a four-story New York City building that was once home to the popular nightclub The Copacabana.

Tatum said in an Instagram video that the project has been in the works for over ten years.

“This all started as a crazy idea 10 years ago and look at it now,” Tatum said in a statement. “When we were coming up with the concept for our original show, we first came to the streets of New York City where I hid in a secret confession booth we set up in Midtown and asked women what they really want. Not just in a show, but in life. They shared some deeply powerful things. That insight helped us create our shows in Vegas, London and all over the world. With 10 years of experience and surrounding ourselves with a team of strong and creative women, we’re now coming back to where it all started in New York.”

Click here for more info on Magic Mike Live New York.