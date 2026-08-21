Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Are Taking His Widow to Court

Two brothers of late actor Chadwick Boseman are taking his widow, Taylor Simone Ledward to court in an effort to remove her from the control of Chadwick’s multi-million-dollar estate.

The LA Times reports that Derrick and Kevin Boseman filed a petition with the Los Angeles court to have Ledward removed from the estate, claiming she “cannot be trusted with the continued administration of the estate.”

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Per The Times, the Boseman brothers filed the petition on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn. Boseman’s parents were reportedly each entitled to 25% of his estate and Ledward is entitled to the other 50%. At the time of his passing in 2020 from colon cancer, Boseman did not have a will.

PEOPLE, per documents they obtained, reports that Ledward has not properly distributed Chadwick’s remaining estate assets. Include in Boseman’s estate includes royalties, rights to his image, investments, properties, bank accounts, insurance and intellectual property.

Boseman, who died when he was 43, played Jackie Robinson in 42 and starred as superhero Black Panther in the movie of the same name. After beginning their relationship in 2015, Boseman and Ledward married less than a week before his untimely passing.

The Boseman brothers allege, among other things, that Ledward has not distributed money from a Life Long-Term Care Policy, bank accounts, his IRA or residuals to Chadwick’s parents.

In a statement released by Derrick and Kevin Boseman, the brothers stated the following: “On behalf of our parents, we are committed to ensuring that transparency, accountability, and respect guide the resolution of these matters.

“Our hope is that this process brings clarity, honors the Court’s orders, and ensures the responsible stewardship of Chadwick’s legacy. We love our brother, and we remain committed to preserving his legacy with dignity, integrity, and respect.”

At the time of his death, Boseman was estimated to have a net worth of $4 million.