Chadwick Boseman's Final Public Appearance Was at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Actor Chadwick Boseman's family confirmed on Friday night that he had passed away at the age of 43 due to colon cancer. He had faced the disease for four years but did not publicly disclose his diagnosis. He also continued to act and make public appearances. This includes his time at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago, Illinois. Boseman spent part of All-Star Weekend watching the game, but he also took part in the festivities.

The 21 Bridges star was on the esteemed panel of judges during the Slam Dunk Contest and joined former NBA stars Dwyane Wade and Scottie Pippen, musician/actor Common and WNBA star Candace Parker. Together, this quintet judged Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr., Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton and Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon on their various dunks. Boseman previously appeared at the 2017-18 dunk contest when he handed Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo the Black Panther mask and then gave the Wakanda salute.