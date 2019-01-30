Celine Dion Slams Body-Shamers Criticizing Thin Physique

Céline Dion is one of the most successful entertainers in the world, but even she isn’t immune to body shaming, with the star recently becoming a target of trolls attacking her slim figure.

Speaking to Dan Wootton of The Sun, Dion addressed critics of her recent weight loss, noting that she doesn’t want to hear any more about it.

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture,” she said. “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

Dion has also begun making bolder fashion choices in recent years, turning her into a street style star and a mainstay at fashion shows. The Canadian explained that her haute couture looks are not about “trying to take chances” but instead about finding outfits that make her “feel attractive”.

“I’m doing this for me,” she explained. “I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy.”

The 50-year-old also spoke about her personal life, sharing that despite her close relationship with backup dancer Pepe Munoz, the two are not dating.

“I am single,” she said. “The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man.’ Yeah, there’s another man in my life, but not the man in my life.”

“We’re friends, we’re best friends,” she added of Munoz. “Of course we hug and hold hands and go out, so people see that. I mean, he’s a gentleman. He’s giving me his hand to go out. I don’t mind because he’s handsome and he’s my best friend.”

Dion’s husband, Rene Angelil, passed away in January 2016. The two share three children, 8-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson and 18-year-old son Rene-Charles, and Dion recently ventured into a new space with the release of her unisex children’s clothing line called Celinununu in November 2018.

The singer is also preparing to end her Las Vegas residency in June after over 15 years, and shared that she feels that she’s about to embark on a new and exciting chapter in her life.

“I feel that now I have a voice, which is kinda weird as that’s what I’ve been doing all my life — using my voice, but in singing and performing,” she said. “But I use my voice as well for things that I choose I want to do and things that I say to my team I don’t want to do. I feel that I am grown up enough to say, ‘I think I would rather do this than that.’”

“I’m not playing 50. I’m not playing that, ‘I’m the boss now’. I don’t want to do that. I don’t necessarily want to be the boss,” Dion added. “I just want to be the best of me and be surrounded — like my husband always surrounded me with — the best people.”

Dion also credits Angelil, who was also her manager, for helping her in her career and teaching her lessons she still carries today.

“He gave me so much strength through all these years. And so much for me to explore, for me now to spread my wings,” she shared. “The maturity that comes with age and time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Pierre Suu