Celine Dion’s Mother, Therese Dion, Dead at 92

It has been reported singer Celine Dion‘s mother, Therese Dion, has passed away, after battling some serious health issues for many months. According to TMZ, Therese died late Thursday evening while surrounded by her loved ones. It was revealed in 2018 that Therese had been suffering from various health issues, such as memory loss along with impairment to her vision and hearing. In addition to her famous daughter, Therese was mother to 13 other children, all of whom she raised while living in Charlemagne, Quebec, Canada, with her husband Adhemar, who passed away back in 2003. At this time, the family does not appear to have issued a statement on the tragic news.

The news of Therese’s death comes just days after the 4th anniversary of the death of Dion’s husband, Rene Angelil. Sadly, the same day was also the 4th anniversary of the death of Dion’s brother, Daniel.

In a post on Instagram, Dion shared a photo of Angelil, and adding the caption, “There is not a day that goes by without me thinking about your beautiful smile. We miss you, thank you for watching over us my love. I love you.”

Back in September, Dion sat down with ET and spoke candidly about her romantic life years after Angelil’s passing, saying that, though she’ll “never find a love like Rene again,” she is very happy with life right now.

“I am in love, I am in love with my life, I am in love with my children, I’m in love with my work. I love what I do today even more than before. Am I going to have a partner in my life? We’ll stay tuned, and if I do, I will share it and it would be a pleasure to share it,” she said. “It’s a chapter that’s closed, but it’s not something that’s dead. You evolve and maybe sometimes you meet a friend and it turns out into something bigger than that. Who knows and maybe not? But I will let you know. I promise.”

Dion’s interview came ahead of the release of her latest studio album, Courage, which is, arguably, her first big foray back into the music world since Angelil passed.

“I had to prove to myself that I could do it. I needed to prove to my family, my friends, the business people, the industry, the fans… that I can sing and continue on and not have only a hit, but a career,” she said of deciding to take the leap back into the public spotlight. “I feel like I can do anything I want. I’ve always been all right and I will always be all right.”