Steamiest Celebrity Halloween Snaps So Far

With many celebrities documenting their Halloween festivities over the weekend, a number of them took to social media to share a look at their costumes. While some of the stars opted for humorous costumes, there were others that definitely went with a sexier angle.

One star who went with a steamy look was Paris Hilton. The perfume mogul took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap that showed her dressing up as Disney Princess Jasmine.

“Princess Jasmine & her sexy Gladiator,” she captioned the snap.

The selfie shows the 36-year-old Simple Life alum rocking a teal two-piece ensemble that included a high-waisted skirt, thigh-high slit, a matching bra and headband.

Princess Jasmine & her sexy Gladiator. ✨🤴🏼👸🏼✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Oct 29, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj dressed up as Malibu Barbie. The “Anaconda” rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to share a handful of photos of her racy outfit. The 34-year-old sported a pink bodysuit that showcased her physique.

In her Instagram snapsjpts, Minaj can be seen playfully putting her finger in her mouth while striking a series of poses.

18 hour SECRET photo shoot the other day. This is NOT a look from the shoot. Just having some Barbie fun in my Barbie Dream House between looks ????‍♂️ ?: @grizzleemusic A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato channeled late Tejano songstress Selena Quintanilla for her costume.

She sported a sparkling halter-style top and bell-bottom pants. Quintanilla, who passed away in 1995, performed wearing the same steamy outfit.

The 24-year-old pop superstar completed her look with a long dark brown wig with large bangs and red lipstick. Lovato took to Snapchat to post photos and videos of herself in the costume.

Demi Lovato dressed as Selena for Halloween this year pic.twitter.com/P47qZB2FDy — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 29, 2017

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in Los Angeles over the weekend wearing a nearly NSFW costume that consisted of a purple wig, mesh bodysuit and nipple pasties.

The 26-year-old model uploaded a photo on Instagram to give her fans a look at her costume. Ratajkowski shared the photo with the simple caption, “Boo.”

While it remains unclear what she was dressed up as, it was clear that her fans didn’t really care as they threw her hundreds of thousands of likes.

Boo ? A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian didn’t debut just one Halloween look. In fact, she shared a look at three different costumes.

For one of them, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dressed up as late R&B artist Aaliyah. The 37-year-old mother of two sported the late singer’s look from her 2001 hit, “Try Again.” The outfit included a bejeweled choker with a matching bra and black pants.

For Kardashian’s other outfits, she dressed up as pop stars Madonna and Cher.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann showed off her figure as a Playboy bunny. She donned the iconic bunny ears, bowtie and black bodysuit, paired with fishnet stockings.

Her husband, former football player Kroy Biermann, went as late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The two showed off their costumes on social media over the weekend.

In the caption, Biermann wrote that this was the “first time Kroy and I have ever dressed up together.”

Rita Ora

While attending the annual KISS FM Haunted House Party in London, British singer Rita Ora dressed as comic book character, Poison Ivy.

Ora, 26, wore a costume worthy of the DC Comics villain, complete with fishnet stockings, a green-leafed dress, red wig and the iconic makeup.

“Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol,” she captioned a post on social media.

Don’t tell me it’s a Fancy dress Party! Poison Ivy came out early this year! P.s performing in this wasn’t that easy! Lol #anywhere #kisshousepartylive A post shared by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss pulled off a convincing Marilyn Monroe look.

The 25-year-old supermodel kept it classy sporting a replica of the Hollywood icon’s plunging white dress, as seen in The Seven Year Itch.

The Victoria’s Secret angel rocked a blonde bob while going full glam with vibrant red lipstick. Kloss also made sure to pay attention to the details by accessorizing with a black clutch and an off-white faux-fur shawl.