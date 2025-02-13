Celebrity Chef Found Dead in Hotel Room: Margarita Fores Was 65

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Margarita Forés has died. The award-winning Filipino chef and two-time cancer survivor, who beat thyroid cancer in 2006, was found unresponsive in her Hong Kong hotel room after missing a lunch meeting, Manila Standard reported Tuesday. Her son, Amado, confirmed her passing in a social media tribute that same day. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed by authorities. Forés was 65.

“Dear Friends and Family, It is with a heavy heart that I share the sudden passing of my Mom, Margarita A. Forés,” the message read. “Our family is mourning this unexpected loss, and we kindly ask for your prayers during this time. We will be able to share more in due time.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Authorities have not yet disclosed Forés cause of death. The beloved chef was active on social media as recently as Jan. 27, when she shared a carousel of images highlight some of her past dishes. In other recent posts, Forés was pictured alongside Gordon Ramsay. Her most recent Instagram post came on Feb. 5, when Tatler Philippines tagged her and her son Amado in a behind-the-scenes video of their cover shoot for the magazine.

Born in the Philippines in 1959, Forés developed her culinary passions after relocating to New York, where she began cooking Italian food. She went on to train under three chefs in Italy in 1986, immersing herself in traditional Italian cooking.

Forés’ culinary career spanned more than three decades, during which time she became regarded as a pioneer in the culinary industry and was known for elevating Filipino cuisine on the global stage. In 1997, she opened Cibo, an Italian restaurant in the Philippines. That single restaurant has since grown into a pasta and pizza chain with 30 locations across the Philippines.

Paying tribute to their founder on Facebook, Cibo wrote, “We honor the life and legacy of our founder and guiding light, Chef Margarita Forés. Her warmth, creativity, and unwavering spirit will continue to inspire us all. Thank you for sharing your heart with us, Chef Margarita. You will always be CIBO.”

Outside of Cibo, Forés also opened dining spots including Lusso, Grace Park, and Loggia. She also operated a catering business, Margarita Signature Caterer, and floristry business, Margarita Floralscapes. In 2016, she was named Asia’s Best Female Chef.

Speaking with Tatler Asia, Forés recently told the magazine that at 65, she was getting ready to “wind down a bit.”

“At 65, I have realized I have worked so hard already. So, what I really want to do is wind down a little bit,” she said. “Amado feels that catering saps so much of my energy. He feels that I don’t need that kind of headache anymore… Amado has very clear ideas about how to make my existing concepts better. For me it’s a real blessing because in the end, succession planning comes naturally to all Filipino families.”