Celebrity 4th of July Prison Meals Revealed

Some of the biggest stars in the world spent this Fourth of July behind bars, but they still got a classic holiday meal. In observance of Independence Day, TMZ published the menus that celebrities like Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Suge Knight, Michael Cohen and Kodak Black ate in prison this week.

While they may be behind bars, it sounds like state and federal governments did not want to deprive stars of burgers and hot dogs. Sorrentino and Cohen are both serving sentences in the Federal Correctional Institute in Otisville, New York. They were reportedly served hamburgers, French fries and baked potatoes, with sliced onions, pickles and fruit available as well.

Meanwhile, hip-hop producer Suge Knight is serving a 28-year-long sentence in Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California. He was reportedly given his choice of hot dogs, cheeseburgers and crinkle-cut fries for the Fourth. He was served a salad with cucumbers and onions as well, with watermelon and even chocolate milk available.

The most enviable state-sponsored meal, however, might go to rapper Kodak Black in the Federal Detention Center, Miami. The Fourth of July menu he was given there reportedly included barbecue roast beef, sliced beef sausage and hamburger buns for a build-your-own sandwich situation. The sides included baked beans, macaroni and cheese, potato salad and sliced onions and pickles. There was even a cheesecake for dessert.

These stars are all in different kinds of prisons serving very different sentences. As Jersey Shore fans may know, “The Situation” was ordered to serve 8 months in prison for tax evasion after hiding millions of dollars in income from the federal government. He began his sentence six months ago, so he will be out before the next national holiday arrives.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen is only two months into a three-year sentence for tax fraud and campaign finance violations. Cohen did his best to make sure that his former boss went down with him, but so far that has not been the case.

Suge Knight has been in prison since 2015, so the holiday menu likely comes as no surprise to him. Knight struck a plea deal last year in his murder case, but he still has a long way to go before that time is up.

Finally, Kodak Black is awaiting a trial in September to determine the truth and severity of his alleged crime, which was lying on federal gun applications. The young rapper could be out by the end of the year, or he could be facing a long stint behind bars.

Whatever they ate, prisoners around the country spent the Fourth of July without fireworks, without festivals and without their families.