The Celebrity 10-Year Challenge Photos You Have to See to Believe

The “10 Year Challenge” took off on social media this week, and many celebrities posted heart-warming and hilarious versions of their own.

The challenge simply involves putting a photo of oneself from 2009 side by side with a photo from 2019, showing the immense change you have undergone in the last decade. The trend took hold of people of all ages, meaning in some cases it showed people growing up from childhood, and in others it showed people with children of their own.

The viral trend took over on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, including in celebrity spheres. Many big stars took up the opportunity for self-reflection, either finding funny flashbacks to post or awe-inspiring glow ups. In many cases, celebrities are even better equipped to take on the challenge than average people are, since they are constantly under scrutiny and in front of cameras. This gives them a wider selection of pictures to choose from, which many took advantage of.

However, the challenge was also an opportunity for some stars to show off their personal pictures, rather than the red carpet ones that typically make the rounds. The retrospective humanized many stars who may seem above reproach to their fans.

Here is a look at some of the best celebrity “10 Year Challenges” of the month.

Brie Larson

Brie Larson posted her challenge entry on Tuesday. She put a 2009 red carpet photo side by side with a more current picture of herself wearily eating pizza.

The Captain Marvel actress is 29 years old, and she undercut her glow up with a hint of modesty.

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka entered the orbit of Hollywood’s rising stars this year when she played the titular hero in Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

She showed off ten years of growth in a pair of photos, admitting that the second was technically taken in 2018.

Busy Philipps

I’m so annoyed right now my skin is ACTUALLY crawling(it’s not important why)BUT I like that girl doing gymnastics and also that egg pic is funny and ALSO I did that 2009/2019 thing. Am I all caught up today? pic.twitter.com/wbYxOWpOqP — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 14, 2019

Busy Philipps showed how she and her daughter have grown together in the last decade in an adorable side-by-side.

“I’m so annoyed right now my skin is ACTUALLY crawling(it’s not important why,)” she wrote, “BUT I like that girl doing gymnastics and also that egg pic is funny and ALSO I did that 2009/2019 thing. Am I all caught up today?”

Caitlyn Jenner

Of course, few people have more reason to celebrate a decade’s worth of change than Caitlyn Jenner. The author encouraged her followers to “be authentic” to themselves in her retrospective post.

Alison Brie

In 2009, Alison Brie burst onto the scene in Community, instantly becoming one of the world’s favorite actresses. These days, she has expanded her resume, but she is still known for the same good-natured wit.

“Still standing in the sun, but now I wear more sunscreen,” she wrote.

Tyra Banks

Tyra Banks took part in the challenge as well, teasing the rest of social media by calling it what it was. The model included a long hashtag reading “how hard did aging hit you challenge.”

Amy Schumer

Naturally, Amy Schumer was not one to take the “10 Year Challenge” seriously.

She posted a recent photo of herself in a bra and spandex, her pregnant belly showing, beside a photo of Charlize Theron in Monster.

Ellen DeGeneres

Finally, Ellen DeGeneres showed the world what timeless really means with her “10 Year Challenge,” showing two nearly identical photos of herself on the set of her long-running talk show. She even sat in the exact same posture, the only real perceptible difference being her haircut.

“I never realized how differently I hold my hand now,” she joked.