9 Celebrities Who Shed Tons of Weight

Celebrities, like the rest of us, just want to look and feel their best, and some have managed remarkable weight loss transformations right before our eyes.

Celebrities have even more incentive to be in tip-top shape since they spend so much time in the public eye. While many find a physique they’re comfortable with and stick with it, there are those that make a drastic change and inspire their audience when they see what is possible.

Of course, a lot of contemporary celebrities are actors, who may need to change their bodies one way or another for a role. These stars show some of the most incredible discipline, shaping their bodies to suit their work with no apparent regard for their own cravings or preferences.

Then there are performers like comedians, who have developed a fixation on the way they look in one place and time. Some performers have been rumored to have avoided losing weight or becoming healthy for fear that it would change the way the audience perceived them. While it is sad, it shows an incredible amount of dedication.

Then of course there are celebrities who have achieved the dream. They shed their excess weight, find a form that they’re comfortable with, and flourish. Here’s a look at some of the most inspiring celebrity weight loss transformations.

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian had one of the most public battles with his weight of any celebrity after he was diagnosed with diabetes. The reality star also suffered from depression, causing him to hide from the limelight as his family rose to super-stardom.

Then, suddenly in February of 2016, the lone Kardashian brother was spotted looking slimmer. He reportedly dropped about 40 pounds thanks to a healthy, moderate diet and exercise. However, he hasn’t been seen much since his split with Blac Chyna, and there is word that he’s back to fighting an uphill battle.

John Goodman

John Goodman dropped a significant amount of weight some time around 2015. He told reporters from AARP The Magazine that it was all about portion control.

“It was basically just portion control and ‘I don’t need it,’” he said. “I was just shoving everything into my mouth. But I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on – when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioners’ sugar.”

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has not been shy about the fact that physical insecurity has been a huge struggle for her. The reality star found a form of fitness that appealed to her, and now she often writes about how much she loves to work out on her app.

Kardashian did light workouts throughout the majority of her pregnancy this year, and is now eagerly returning to the gym as a new mom.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey has been through a few transformations in her time on television, but in the last two years she has lost and successfully kept off 42 pounds.

The billionaire purchased a 10 percent stake in Weight Watchers and became the company’s public face, encouraging people to find a sustainable way to eat what they like without risking their health.

Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen slimmed down considerably back in 2011 when he played the hero in The Green Hornet. Still, he never lost his humor, telling reporters from LongIslandPress.com that weight loss was not worth the trouble.

“I did not do any experimental injections! It’s just diet and exercise. It works. Uh, stay fat, people. That’s my motto. It’s no picnic,” he said. At the time, Rogen had just become engaged, but he said that wasn’t a factor at all.

“No, my weight had nothing to do with my engagement! It would be pretty hilarious if it did, though.”

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill has had one of the most turbulent weight loss journeys ever caught on film. The actor has fluctuated wildly in a range of hundreds of pounds, but these days he’s looking particularly svelte.

Just this week, Hill stunned fans as he stood beside Kanye West at the release party for Ye. It would be hard to guess that he was the same actor who first delighted the world in Superbad all those years ago.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson actually followed in the footsteps of Oprah Winfrey, dropping about 80 pounds using Weight Watchers after Winfrey dedicated herself to the program.

She appeared on the show in 2011 to discuss the transformation, revealing that she had gone from a size 16 to a size 6.

Snooki

The Jersey Shore star has had varying degrees of success balancing her gym, tan, laundry lifestyle with her penchant for partying hard.

After the show was over, she took on a more mature routine and found it easy to shed 42 pounds.

Ricky Gervais

Ricky Gervais decided to make fitness a priority around 2010. He told reporters from PEOPLE that it had just as much to do with mental acuity and energy as it did with vanity.

“I lost 20 [or] 22 lbs.,” he said. “It wasn’t so much about the weight. It was more that I was a fat, lazy, out of shape slob, to be honest.”