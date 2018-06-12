Celebrities Who Regretted Their Breast Implants

Not all celebrities who get cosmetic surgery like what they get, and some even go so far as to reverse it.

Celebrities are known to invest in their appearances, often times with breast augmentations or implants. The procedure is not always as simple as it sounds, however, and some women are displeased with their results. The implants can prove to be too cumbersome, too gawdy, or simply have the opposite of the intended effect on a person’s confidence.

In today’s age of loud-and-proud body positivity, breast implants can be a contentious subject. Many think that it would be more productive for people to learn to love themselves as they are, while others see it as a person’s right to do whatever they need to feel their best.

Either way, it is no surprise that many people regret these cosmetic alterations to their bodies. Much like an ambitious haircut, a piercing or a tattoo, making any drastic changes to your own appearance is a scary prospect, and results are not guaranteed.

Here’s a few celebrities that came to regre their breast implants.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian was only 22 years old when she had breast implants, though she has discussed the possibility of removing them for the last several years.

“I had my boobs done but if I could go back, I wouldn’t have done it,” she told Showbiz Spy in 2011. “I was so cute before. I’ve realized that I was made to look a certain way and I’m considering removing them.”

Her procedure is one of the few cosmetic surgeries that the Kardashian sisters are publicly open about.

Melissa Gilbert

Melissa Gilbert had her breast implants removed in 2015. She called it “one of the smartest things I’ve ever done,” adding that her perspective on aging did a complete 180 after meeting her husband, Timothy Busfield.

“Through his inspiration I found the courage to just be me,” she told PEOPLE, saying that she chose to “age gracefully and appropriately and let my body and my face become whatever they are going to become.”

Crystal Hefner

Hugh Hefner’s third wife, Crystal, attributed all kinds of ailments to her breast implants. She opened up about it on Facebook, saying that they gave her aches, bladder pain, brain fog and fatigue. She had them removed after eight years.

“Instantly, I noticed my neck and shoulder pain was gone and I could breathe much better,” she wrote. “I know I won’t feel 100 percent overnight. My implants took 8 years to make me this sick, so I know it will take time to feel better.”

Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag was very open about her fixation on cosmetic surgery about a decade ago, but in the years since she has toned it down. In 2012, she went back under the knife to take her F cup breasts down to a D.

“I would never do it again and I never recommend it for anyone,” she told Access Hollywood at the time. “I kind of wanted a few enhancements and then it got out of hand. I wasn’t told really the repercussions and what would happen, emotionally and psychically and the pain I would be in. I was kind of in shock.”

Yolanda Hadid

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid was struggling with Lyme disease for years, and supporting many efforts to find a cure. In 2015, she learned that one of her breast implants had begun to leak, likely contributing to her endless health crisis. She had them removed after 20 years, posting about it on Instagram.

“Turn a mess into a message,” she wrote at the time. “We might have hit the jackpot by finding all this silicone from a 20 year old implant rupture through ultrasound mapping as shown in this selfie. Thank you Dr.Feng for holding my hand and leading the way.”

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is iconic for her beach-body figure, but she’s not completely happy with how it turned out. In 2016, she told W Magazine that her breast implants are her biggest regret in cosmetic surgery. Anderson had her implants removed in 1999.

“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time and I’m very happy with my decision,” she told the Chicago Tribune at the time.

Karen McDougal

Playboy model Karen McDougal got breast implants in 1996, reportedly in the hopes of boosting her own self esteem. Last year, she told PEOPLE that she had gotten them removed, believing that they were effecting her immune system.

“I would get sick every couple of months and be sick for six to eight weeks at a time,” she said. “It just never went away.”

“It took me 20 years to get ‘poisoned,’ so it’s not going to be an overnight process,” she added. “I still have to go through a detox process to get rid of all the toxins in my body, but it’s definitely an improvement. I feel like I can actually live and enjoy life now.”

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham was nonchalant in 2014, when she told reporters from Allure that her breast implants were gone.

“I don’t have them anymore,” she said simply when she was shown an older picture of herself. “I think I may have purchased them. Or they got removed, one or the other.”

Glee star Heather Morris had her heart set on implants for years, but she told Fitness Magazine in 2011 that she came to regret them almost immediately.

“Implants were something I thought I wanted when I was younger, and now I don’t,” she said. “It was hard being active with them, because my chest was always sore. It hurt a lot, and I didn’t like always being in pain, so they had to go!”