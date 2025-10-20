CBS TV Personalities Break Up After Nearly a Year of Dating

Two stars of Big Brother have called it quits on their relationship.

The season 26 contestants Makensy Manbeck and Matt Hardeman began dating almost a year ago after meeting on the series, and made their relationship public in December with an Instagram post, but have now broken up.

In an Instagram story this past Friday, Manbeck talked about the split.

“I want to be very open with y’all, just as I’ve been over the past year while sharing my life. Matt and I are no longer together,” she wrote. “And I want to make it 100% clear, no one cheated. We are normal people who spent great time together that sadly came to an end. I loved Matt very much, and I still do. He is a big part of my life. I am truly grateful that God crossed our paths, even if it wasn’t for forever.”

She thanked her fans, and acknowledged that “many” of them “were invested in us.”

“All I ask moving forward is that you continue to support and please be kind. I loved him and our relationship deeply, and this will be a long road of healing for me. I will do my best to stay present with y’all through it all though. Thank you for understanding and for always supporting me. Love y’all,” she concluded.

The two met on last year’s season of Big Brother, where Hardeman was the first contestant to be eliminated while Manbeck was the season’s runner-up.

Hardeman also posted his own statement on his Instagram story.

“There has been a lot of hurt and pain over the course of the last year, and although many may not understand, I’m choosing to believe there is more for me in what God’s plan is ahead,” he wrote. “In no way would I ever hope to bash Makensy. The internet tries to make you think you have to take sides, that it’s me vs her, and I don’t think either one of us would ever ask for that.”