CBS News and Politico Looking to Swipe Exiting CNN Anchor

Multiple media outlets are reportedly looking to hire Bianna Golodryga just after she announced plans to leave CNN.

Golodryga took to X on Oct. 22 to confirm she was leaving the news network after nearly a decade. “After nine wonderful years at CNN, I’ve decided to leave for an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up. I’m grateful for the experiences, friendships and support from fabulous colleagues during my CNN years. Exciting news to share very soon!”

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According to Variety, CBS News and Politico are eyeing Golodryga. Sources with direct knowledge of the situation stated that at Politico, Golodryga could cover global affairs. If she goes to CBS News, Golodryga could serve as a contributor.

However, the sources also stated that the network talks “remain fluid and may not come to fruition.”

Golodryga joined CNN News as a contributor in 2017. She was also co-anchoring CBS This Morning at the same time. Before CNN and CBS, she worked at Yahoo News and anchored weekend broadcasts of Good Morning America. She also served as a bureau producer at the New York Stock Exchange for CNBC.

Another insider revealed that Golodryga is leaving CNN because she realized she “may have less room to expand” at the network, as it is cutting back on hours for international anchor Christiane Amanpour.

Amanpour also announced plans to leave CNN after nearly 40 years with the network.