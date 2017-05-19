Potential Cause Of Nick And Aaron Carter’s Father’s Death Revealed

Bob Carter, father of singer Aaron and Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died in Florida on Tuesday. He was 65-years-old.

Nick confirmed the news of his father's death Wednesday morning on Twitter, writing, "I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night."

He continued, "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

It appears now that a cause of death may have just been found. According to TMZ, Nick and Aaron Carter's father complained of chest pains and had twitching in his arm before he went to bed and never woke up.

Sources close to the family told the publication that all signs point to Bob Carter suffering a heart attack when he died Tuesday night. Sources said he was working a lot around the house and was out in the hot Florida sun when the chest pains started.

TMZ's sources say the family's grateful everyone was on good terms with Bob.

Aaron also took to Twitter on Wednesday to grieve his father's death, tweeting, "My heart is Completely shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much. #RIP daddy I Love You," including the last picture he had with his dad. And later, "I'm gonna miss you forever poppa smurf you were the coolest man ever. And super good looking pops! I'm really messed up right now."

Bob was featured on the 2006 reality show House of Carters, along with Nick, Aaron, and their three other siblings Angel, Bobbie Jean and Leslie. House of Carters ran for one season on the E! network.

Bob's death is the second tragedy to hit the family in recent years, Leslie died of a drug overdose at the age of 25 in 2012.

