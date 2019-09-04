Cause of Kevin Hart Car Accident May Have Been Speeding

Two days removed from the shocking car accident involving Kevin Hart and two of his friends, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, details are coming out as to what may have been the cause for the crash. A witness told TMZ that they heard tires screeching from the car peeling out.

The latest discovery potentially signifies that speed was the factor for the car going off the side of the road and into a ditch. Black was the driver of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, and there were no signs of alcohol in his system. He reportedly lost control of the car before swerving through a wooden fence and off the road.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ also added that they were informed that the California Highway Patrol are looking into speeding as the reason for the accident.

The scary scene left Hart and Black in serious condition. Hart, who was the first to get out of the vehicle following the crash, had major injuries to his back. He needed to get a procedure later that day. His wife shared to The Blast, that “He’s great. He’s going to be just fine.” She also echoed a similar sentiment to US Weekly, adding that “he’s good… thank god.”

He is expected to remain in the hospital a few more days as he recovers, according to The Blast.

Meanwhile, Black was pinned behind the steering wheel. Officials needed to cut off the top of the car to remove him from the vehicle.

The other passenger, Broxterman, did not suffer any serious injuries. She is the fiancée of Black.

News of the accident first broke in the early hours of Sunday. The police report revealed the full details of the scene.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” a police report for the incident reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”