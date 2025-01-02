‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein’s Cause of Death Revealed

Jocelyn Wildenstein’s longtime partner, Lloyd Klein, is sharing what he believes to be the late socialite’s cause of death. The Swiss celebrity, who was best known for her extreme plastic surgeries and catlike appearance, died on Dec. 31 at the age of 84 while taking a nap, Klein told PEOPLE.

“We had a nice happy hour the same night and we were getting ready for the new year, and we took a little nap just to look good before getting dressed,” Klein told the outlet.

Jocelyn Wildenstein attends the FENDI 25th Anniversary of the Baguette at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for FENDI)

Asked about Wildenstein’s cause of death, Klein said that she had phlebitis, which Heathline defines as inflammation of a vein often caused by damage to the vein wall or by a blood clot that blocks a vein. Inflammation caused by a blood clot is called thrombophlebitis. Wildenstein’s grandmother also suffered from the condition, according to Klein.

“Because of her phlebitis, the legs were very, very swollen, and the blood was blocked, and there was no oxygen in the brain,” Klein explained. “And we were having a nap and when I wake up, I said, ‘Jocelyn, we have to wake up, we have to get dressed,’ and she was cold and she was dead.”

LLoyd Klein and Jocelyn Wildenstein are seen on January 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida (Photo by MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images)

Klein continued, “It’s very sad. It’s extremely sad. It’s extremely sad to lay down with your other half that I know for 21 years and waiting to celebrate New Year’s Eve and to find her cold.”

Despite Wildenstein’s phlebitis, Klein said his late love had appeared in “perfect” health just a few days prior. “We were at the Ritz two days ago. We were having dinner,” Klein said. “Before that, we had come for Fashion Week at Chanel. Everything was good, everything was good.”

The two had spent the holiday season in “beautiful” celebration, he added. “We were at the Ritz. We were having parties. She was in great shape. She was in impeccable health,” said Klein, who reflected, “Two months ago, she attended the Chanel show. Everyone invited us to dinner. Everyone welcomed her with red carpet. Paparazzi were following us. It was the return to Paris. We were at the top of our game. Everything was at the top.”