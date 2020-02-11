Catherine Zeta-Jones Sends Message to Fans Following Father-in-Law Kirk Douglas’ Funeral

Two days after his passing, Kirk Douglas was laid to rest on Friday, Feb. 7 in a private funeral attended by his family. Following the event, Kirk’s daughter-in-law, Catherine Zeta-Jones, posted a message on Instagram in which she thanked fans for their support during such a difficult time.

“Michael joins me in thanking you all for your overwhelming love,kind words and prayers since the passing of my father in law Kirk,” she wrote, captioning a photo of Kirk with his son and Zeta-Jones’ husband, Michael Douglas. “My whole family appreciated every word. Love to you all.”

Zeta-Jones’ message came days after she honored Kirk with yet another moving post on Instagram.

On Feb. 5, the day of Kirk’s passing, Zeta-Jones honored her late father-in-law with a touching post on Instagram that came complete with a photo of the two sharing a sweet embrace.

“To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight…” she captioned the photo.

Zeta-Jones’ husband Michael also paid tribute to Kirk on Instagram. The Wall Street actor actually announced the news of Kirk’s passing on social media with a lengthy statement about the legacy that his father would be leaving behind.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael’s statement began. “To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet,” he continued. “Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Like his wife, Michael also thanked his supporters for sharing their condolences regarding Kirk’s passing.

“Thank you so much for your kind and thoughtful words,” he wrote on Feb. 9. “Our family is so grateful for your support and we send our love to everyone!”

