Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Attend Kirk Douglas' Funeral With Family

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas was laid to rest on Friday at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, two days after his death. Most of his famous family was in attendance, including his son, Michael Douglas, and daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones. Douglas' widow, Anne Buydens, was also in attendance.

Michael's brothers Peter and Joel Douglas, as well as Michael's 41-year-old son Cameron Douglas, also attended the funeral, reports Entertainment Tonight. The outlet also published photos of Michael and Zeta-Jones at the funeral.

After the service, Cameron posted a new tribute to his grandfather on Instagram, including a touching statement in the caption.

"The King. You will be sorely missed, but your run was nothing short of perfection!" Cameron wrote. "There are no words adequate to express the Love and reverence that I feel towards you. Your legacy lives on through the ages; as will my connection with you."

Carys Douglas, Michael and Zeta-Jones' 16-year-old daughter, also shared a new tribute on Instagram.

"My Pappy was and forever will be my inspiration, my biggest supporter and the best grandpa in the world," Carys wrote. "I remember I would send him videos of me from my dance competitions and he would watch them on repeat. He would always ask me 'Carys, when are we going to dance together?' This is how he was with our entire family, always ready to hear what new shows we were in, what sports we were playing, what new songs I was singing. He was, and still is a tremendous inspiration to the world through not only his incredible acting career, but his philanthropy and generosity that moved mountains."

"Although he was adored by millions, to me he was my Pappy, my superhero," Carys continued. "He came from nothing yet, through his drive and determination, made a name for himself. He joined our family together and lived an incredible long life. I spent 16 years of my life loving and being loved by Kirk Douglas and that is the greatest gift I could ever have. I will forever be saving that last dance for you Pappy. I love you."

Douglas died on Wednesday at age 103. Michael, 75, shared the news on Instagram.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael wrote. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to," he shared. "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

Douglas was one of the last living links to many of Hollywood's classic films. He started his film career in 1946 and earned Oscar nominations for Champion (1949), The Bad and the Beautiful (1952) and Lust for Life (1956). In 1996, he received an honorary Oscar. Some of his other best-known films include 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Spartacus, Paths of Glory, Ace in the Hole and Young Man with a Horn.

Michael is a successful actor as well, with Oscars for starring in Wall Street and producing One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. He plays Dr. Hank Pym in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and stars in Netflix's The Kominsky Method.

