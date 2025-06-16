Carson Daly’s Young Daughter Hilariously and Accidentally Pokes Fun at Dad’s ‘Today’ Show’ Job

Carson Daly’s daughter Goldie gave her dad a big laugh this Father’s Day.

The TODAY co-host, who is also father to son Jackson and daughters Etta and London with wife Siri, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of his youngest’s pre-K project, which featured the 5-year-old describing her father in her own words.

“My Daddy’s name is Carson, and I call him Daddy. He has grayish/greenish eyes and black hair,” Goldie started. “He is tall, taller than my Mom. I don’t know how old he is, but he is older than my mom.”

Goldie went on to describe her father’s wardrobe as consisting of black sweatshirts and pants with boots on “colder days,” as well as a “big bunch of hats.”

“He likes to eat steak and go to the Steak House where they have steak, French fries, pasta and spaghetti,” she continued. “He really likes to go out on the motorcycle and drive around the block.”

Goldie loves playing tag with her dad and said he occasionally picks her up from school — that is, when he’s not busy at his job.

“He works at the Today Show and just talks,” the little girl described. “He is also on The Voice. He’s a judge and holds a microphone and talks.”

carson daly with wife siri pinter Daly. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

She concluded, “When Daddy is home, he sometimes puts me to bed. I love my Daddy!”

“Gonna miss these Father’s Day kid projects from pre-K!” Daly captioned his post of the hilarious message from his daughter. “Happy Father’s Day dads & friends! Hope you’re playing golf, drinking something strong & eating some beef.” The Voice host then added, “ps- I wish I was a ‘judge!’ On the Voice!”