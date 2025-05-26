Carson Daly, Whose Dad Died When He Was 5, Shares Message for Sheinelle Jones’ Kids

TV host Carson Daly had an important message for the children of Sheinelle Jones.

Jones, a co-host of NBC’s Today Show, recently lost her husband Uche Ojeh after a battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain cancer. The couple were married for 17 years, and Ojeh was just 45 years old.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Daly, a co-host of Today alongside Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Jenna Bush Hager, and Dylan Dreyer, also lost his father to cancer at a young age.

As Hager narrated an in memoriam segment for Ojeh telling the story of how he and Jones met, each of the anchors shared their own words of remembrance. Many of the anchors were seen crying on the set during the live broadcast.

“I can’t help but think of my own life … My father was 46, I was 5 when my dad died. My dad was young — unexpected cancer diagnosis, [he] passed,” Daly said.

“I think now, 45 years later, God has blessed me and my life. I say eventually, God gave me two incredible fathers in my life. I’m so blessed for that. I pray for their family and the kids that they’ll have that fortune as well,” he continued. “I’ve been praying for years to my father in heaven. I say, ‘I hope you’re watching over me. I’m OK. It’s OK. You’re home where you’re supposed to be with your Heavenly Father and I’m thriving here.’”

Jones has been on hiatus from Today since December. The reason for her departure was finally shared on air this past Friday.