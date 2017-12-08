Carson Daly Replacing Matt Lauer? ‘I’m Not Thinking About That Right Now’

We think we might know who Matt Lauer’s replacement could be!! #TMZ pic.twitter.com/TcmvwdrhLY — TMZ (@TMZ) December 8, 2017

Many have been speculating on who might replace Matt Lauer on the Today show, but Carson Daly might be the only person “not thinking about” it.

A TMZ cameraman caught up with Daly at LAX and asked the former TRL host about the chances of him stepping in to the Today show position vacted by disgraced host Matt Lauer. “Is that something you’d be interested in?”

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” Daly replied. The Last Call host began working on Today in 2013 as a social media correspondent.

He made sure to clarify also that his current hosting gig is his top priority at the moment. “The Voice is live tonight. We’re going to our top eight,” Daly added.

The cameraman pressed further and asked if the Today producers called him up in the next week and asked him to do it, would he.

“I don’t even… I mean, I don’t even think about that. I’m not even thinking about that,” Daly said firmly.

Finally, Daly was asked his thoughts on the all the new singing competition shows about to air, such as The Four and the new season of American Idol on ABC, and whether or not they would be any competition for The Voice.

“I don’t know. I mean, I think like, whenever these shows are doing well, they all do well,” Daly responded.