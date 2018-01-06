Tweets Carrie Underwood Needs to Read After Her Face Surgery

Carrie Underwood has received thousands of well-wishes from fans after opening up about her recovery from a fall at her Nashville home this past November.

In November, the country music superstar was hospitalized after taking a “hard fall” on steps outsider her home. She was treated for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. After the fall, she avoided posting new pictures of her face on social media. The closest she came was posting a photo of her face wrapped in a scarf on Dec. 27.

On Jan. 1, the 34-year-old wrote a message to her fan club members, revealing that she needed 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” the “Dirty Laundry” singer wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Adrienne Gang, who starred on Bravo’s Below Deck, posted the most recent photo of Underwood’s face on Dec. 12. Gang said she didn’t even notice the singer’s injuries when they bumped into each other at a gym.

“She didn’t say anything about the accident. She was with a couple other friends, and her husband was there,” Gang told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 2.

Since Underwood finally spoke about her injuries, her fans have praised her. If she’s feeling blue, these are the tweets she needs to see to cheer herself up.

Dearest @carrieunderwood, You’ve inspired me, kept me afloat through your music, day in and day out throughout 11 years. I am sending you all my love through your recovery. No 50 stitches can change what you’ve done for others by sharing your talent. Thank you and get well soon. — elanor 🌺 (@elanorgabriela) January 2, 2018

If @carrieunderwood comes back into the spotlight scars & all, I can’t even tell you what that will do for my body image issues. My biggest insecurity would be the scars on my face from over 14 years ago when I was bit by a German Sheppard on Christmas Eve Feeling pretty is hard. — Kyrstin Sierrä ♡ (@kaykaysponaugle) January 2, 2018



Even Kathy Ireland offered some support.

Just read about @carrieunderwood injury. Scary. Thankful this kind, gifted & beautiful artist is healing. Having survived a near fatal face plant, am offering this: You’ll be even more beautiful. Promise. God bless you. — kathy ireland (@kathyireland) January 2, 2018

50 stitches or not, Carrie Underwood is still the prettiest human to ever walk this world. — Dustin 🎇 (@dbrownlee15) January 2, 2018

Randy Travis added:

Hey @carrieunderwood you’re wonderful, no matter what. Why? Cause I Told You So… pic.twitter.com/MSymFxvOz8 — Randy Travis (@randytravis) January 4, 2018

The point is Carrie Underwood is asking for our support.She is going through a tough time in her life.It doesn’t matter whether you like her music or not ,whether you a country fan or not she needs our support. — Honest Thoughts (@CharlezSimmons) January 2, 2018