Tweets Carrie Underwood Needs to Read After Her Face Surgery

Carrie Underwood has received thousands of well-wishes from fans after opening up about her recovery from a fall at her Nashville home this past November.

In November, the country music superstar was hospitalized after taking a “hard fall” on steps outsider her home. She was treated for a broken wrist, cuts and abrasions. After the fall, she avoided posting new pictures of her face on social media. The closest she came was posting a photo of her face wrapped in a scarf on Dec. 27.

On Jan. 1, the 34-year-old wrote a message to her fan club members, revealing that she needed 40 to 50 stitches on her face.

“In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I’ll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told [Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in,” the “Dirty Laundry” singer wrote, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Adrienne Gang, who starred on Bravo’s Below Deck, posted the most recent photo of Underwood’s face on Dec. 12. Gang said she didn’t even notice the singer’s injuries when they bumped into each other at a gym.

“She didn’t say anything about the accident. She was with a couple other friends, and her husband was there,” Gang told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 2.

Since Underwood finally spoke about her injuries, her fans have praised her. If she’s feeling blue, these are the tweets she needs to see to cheer herself up.

Even Kathy Ireland offered some support.

Randy Travis added:

