Carrie Fisher Had Heroin and Cocaine In Her System When She Died, Report Says

According to her toxicology report, Carrie Fisher had heroin and cocaine in her system at the time of her death.

PEOPLE obtained official documents from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Monday that revealed the Star Wars actress had cocaine, methadone, ethanol and opiates in her bloodstream when she died last December.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Celebrities That Have Passed Away So Far In 2017

The report also added that Fisher had a “remote exposure to MDMA.”

On Friday, the office revealed her death was caused by sleep apnea and other undetermined factors.

The coroner said Fisher suffered from atherosclerotic heart disease and “drug use,” but no specific details were provided.

“The manner of death has been ruled undetermined,” the report concluded.

More News: Bob Barker Makes Scary Emergency Room Trip

Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, spoke out about the report in a statement on Friday.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases,” Lourd said.

“She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases. I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs. Shame and those social stigmas are the enemies of progress to solutions and ultimately a cure. Love you Momby,” she added.

Fisher has been battling substance abuse issues since the age of 13 and she opened up about her sturggles with addiction in her semi-autobiographical novel, Postcards from the Edge.

Up Next: Billie Lourd’s Touching Tribute To Carrie Fisher

Photo Credit: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris