Cardi B Shows off Natural Hair Texture in New Video With Kulture

Cardi B kept things all-natural in a new Instagram Story video with her daughter, Kulture. The 27-year-old rapper is known for some distinctive looks, including neon wigs in all different lengths and colors. On Monday, she showed off how her hair really looks as she whipped up homemade hair masks for herself and Kulture.

Cardi's hair hung down nearly to her elbows in a string of videos posted on Tuesday. Its natural texture was far more wavy and voluminous than the pin-straight wigs she often wears, but she revealed that she puts a lot of time and effort into keeping it healthy. "Okay guys, so this is really how my hair is," she said. "My hair gets like this when you blow-dry it. Then two days later it just puffs up like this, even when [I] braid it. This is my hair texture. My hair is not curly... my daughter's hair is curly. But my s— just don't get curly at all. It's just straight like this."

Cardi wore a lavender bikini as she demonstrated the hair care routines she uses for herself and for Kulture, who is almost 2 years old now. As the U.S. grapples with racism harder than ever before, the topic of different needs for different types of hair has come into the mainstream spotlight, and many fans were floored to see the kinds of homemade concoctions Cardi needs.

"I still needed moisture. It's just a good hair mask to help your hair grow. All the good things that you put in your body, you got to put in your hair," she said. "This treatment is really good for curl patterns. I don't really have a curl pattern but my baby does."

Cardi mixed up chunks of a whole avocado, mayonnaise, olive oil, eggs, honey and banana with argan oil and black castor oil in the blender. She blended the ingredients thoroughly to liquify them as much as possible. She did not list measurements for any ingredients, eyeballing them with an apparently practiced hand.

"I know it's a lot of oil by my [baby's] hair got to be really hydrated like mine," she said. She shared the results after she and Kulture were done with their hair masks as well, to the delight of fans. She then spent hours following up and interacting with viewers, some of whom thanked her for these inspiring DIY tips.

To many fans, a huge star like Cardi having a public, in-depth discussion about hair care was extremely relevant to the recent national discourse about systemic racism. As some pointed out, bias can often be seen in the hair care aisle more plainly than anywhere else. This weekend, many people shared photos from their local store revealing that products targeted towards African Americans were locked up in cases, while products aimed towards white Americans were out on the shelves. On Wednesday, Cardi thanked fans for engaging so eagerly with her hair care content.