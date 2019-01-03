Cardi B Pauses Concert to Fix Wedgie After Twerking Leads to Costume Slip

You never know what you might get at a Cardi B concert.

At a performance at the Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams festival in New Zealand on Wednesday, Cardi stopped the show to take care of a wardrobe malfunction that leFt her a tad bit uncomfortable.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a video shared by a concert-goer, the “I Like It” singer finished a song in the middle of her set and said, “Anyways, y’all, I need a little break. I’ll be right back, I gotta take this wedgie out my ass.”

Cardi at Bay Dreams Festival today in New Zealand 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/d24e1cNi8k — Cardi B Updates (@CardiData) January 2, 2019

She then skipped offstage to the delight of the laughing, clapping crowd.

The rapper herself posted a series of videos from the concert, in which she wore two different thong bodysuits. Her first outfit was a pink leotard with a black flared skirt that barely covered her backside; the second outfit was an equally risqué green one-piece, which is what she was wearing during the wardrobe malfunction.

CardI is no stranger to candid moments during live shows. Toward the end of 2017, after she announced she and husband Offset of Migos fame were splitting up, he appeared onstage to ask for her back.

During a concert at Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles, Offset appeared unexpectedly on Cardi’s stage at the Banc of California Stadium.

Complete with a flower arrangement and mic in hand, Offset apologized and asked her to take him back.

“In front of the world, I love you,” he told her.

Cardi spoke rapidly off-microphone to her estranged husband before he left the stage. After a brief pause, Cardi got back to her performance.

Many fans booed Offset, joining in on obscene chants encouraging Cardi to leave him for good. Many reasoned that it wasn’t fair to Cardi for Offset to interrupt her huge performance for the gesture.

But none of that has stopped Offset from trying to win his wife back. The Migos rapper doubled down on Christmas with a series of extravagant gifts for Cardi, like several pairs of Christian Louboutin heels, four Hermès Birkin bags and a selection of Chanel bags.

Cardi even posted a since-deleted video of the gifts, tagging and thanking Offset in the caption.

The two recently reunited for a vacation in Puerto Rico, but Cardi set things straight on Instagram, announcing in a Live video that she only had one thing on her mind when it came to the trip.

“I just had to get f—ed, that’s all,” she explained to her fans.

“B—, I feel so rejuvenated. I feel baptized,” she further said. I feel like a brand new f—ing woman.”