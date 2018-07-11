Cardi B Welcomes Baby Girl With Offset

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their baby girl into the world.

After months of waiting, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper, 25, and husband Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari, into the world on July 10.

Cardi announced the news on Instagram, sharing a maternity photo of herself along with the caption, “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18,” tagging Offset in the post.

While TMZ had first reported in February that the couple was expecting their first child together after a representative for the rapper told a staffer at the venue that she was avoiding the “party atmosphere” because she was pregnant, it was not until an April appearance on Saturday Night Live that the rumors were confirmed. Wearing a tight-fitting white gown, the “I Like” it rapper took the stage to perform her song “Be Careful” bearing a very obvious baby bump.

Although excited, Cardi admitted that she was also initially worried when she found out that she was expecting.

“A lot of successful women have kids, and a lot of successful artists have kids, but not at the peak of their career,” she said, adding that those around her were skeptical. “It was like, ‘You can’t do this. This might f— up your career.’”

During a May appearance on The Howard Stern Show, she confirmed that she and Offset were expecting a little girl, telling Stern “I’m having a girl,” and that at the time she did not have any names picked out.

Although new to being a mother, Cardi told Rolling Stone that she intends to spend as much time with the little one as possible and plans to teach her English, Spanish, and French as well as get her involved with kickboxing lessons and possibly ballet.

“Only time I don’t have my baby with me is when I’m getting my hair done, makeup done, performing. I don’t want to miss one second. I don’t want to miss no smiles, I don’t want to miss no new movement, I don’t want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter,” she said, adding. “I don’t want my kid to get picked on and she don’t know how to defend herself. I have a little brother and I always put in his head, since he was two years old, ‘Somebody hit you, you kick, you kick, you kick.’”

The little girl marks Cardi’s first child and Offset’s fourth, as he has already has two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea Marie.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo