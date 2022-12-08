Cardi B Shares Plastic Surgery Advice After Removing Her Butt Injections

Cardi B is warning others about the dangers of plastic surgery. On Instagram Live, the "I Like It" rapper, 30, cautioned her followers against getting cosmetic procedures before doing their research. It was important to her to be open with her fans because "a lot of people thought as soon as I gave birth [to son Wave, 15 months] I got my body done. "In August, I got surgery, and I removed 95% of my biopolymers... if you don't know what it is, it's ass shots. It was a really crazy process," explained Cardi B, who previously discussed getting the illegal silicone shots for $800 in a basement in 2014. "All I'm going to say is that if you're young, if you're 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you're too skinny, and you be like, 'OMG, I don't have enough fat to put in my ass,' so you result to ass shots, DON'T! "When it comes to BBLs, if y'all want advice from me, before you get your BBL done, you have to make sure your blood levels are all right," she added. "If a doctor says your blood levels are too low or you have diabetes or whatever, don't do it."

The rapper recently confirmed she underwent a rhinoplasty and is no stranger to talking about plastic surgery. In a cover story for Interview in 2021, she said that the enhancements gave her confidence. "Well, I'm from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx. I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it's about being thick and having an ass so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat ass. You ain't got no titties.' And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped," she said in a frank conversation with Mariah Carey. As soon as Cardi was old enough to dance in a strip club, she spent her earnings on breast implants to overcome her insecurities. "When I was 18 and became a dancer, I had enough money to afford to buy boobs, so every insecurity that I felt about my breasts was gone," she said at the time. At age 20, she began to focus on enhancing her butt. "When I was 20, I went to the urban strip club, and in the urban strip clubs, you had to have a big butt. So I felt insecure about that. It took me back to high school. So I got my ass done."

Following the birth of her daughter Kulture, the rapper underwent a second breast augmentation and liposuction in 2019. The "Money" star claimed she was finished with cosmetic procedures that same year. Cardi announced on Twitter that she would stop getting plastic surgery and do things naturally by exercising. "I been working out for the past 2 weeks cause b— I ain't getting surgery again," she said before revealing the results of her workouts. "But let me tell you, I haven't got a headache ever since." Cardi's recent change of heart came just a few weeks after she pushed back against criticism surrounding her cosmetic surgery. "[People tell me], 'You lazy, you should just workout.' I can do whatever the f— I want to do with my body," she declared in an Instagram live video via Entertainment Tonight. "I don't have the time of day like you do. My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don't have time to work out. I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out won't get fixed," she said. "Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they were not gonna lift themselves," Cardi continued, adding, "So yeah, I had to get f—surgery."