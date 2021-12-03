Cardi B Joins Playboy Magazine in Unexpected Role

Cardi B is adding a new job to her resume. The 29-year-old rapper announced Thursday that she has been named Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence. In her new role, Cardi will provide artistic direction with co-branded fashion, sexual wellness products, digital editorial content, and more.

The multi-platinum musician shared the exciting news via a statement released on Instagram alongside a collage-style photograph featuring Cardi wearing a necklace bearing the Playboy bunny logo. She excitedly wrote in the caption, “introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary [Playboy], it’s ME!!!” She went on to call joining the Playboy family a “dream,” teasing, “I know yall are going to love what we put together.” She added, “I’m startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We’re going to have soooooo much fun.” The official Playboy account responded to the post by writing, “welcome to the family!”

According to a press release shared by Playboy, Cardi will “provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.” The musician will also serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD,” Playboy’s new creator-led platform that is set to launch later this month. Playboy said merchandise created through the collaboration “will continue to expand Playboy and PLBY Group’s rapidly growing direct-to-consumer fashion and sexual wellness businesses around the world.”

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real.” Cardi said in part in the release. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!”

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, called Cardi “a creative genius” and said they are “absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy.” He added, “through her unapologetic commitment to free expression, her dedication to lifting up artistic voices and her celebration of sex and body positivity, Cardi is the embodiment of the Playboy brand.”