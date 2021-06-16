Cardi B Teases Her 'Powerful' 'F9' Role

✖

Cardi B is excited to join the Fast & Furious franchise. The rapper will be playing a new character named Leysa in her second major movie role ever. She appeared in a new promo video published on Tuesday to promote the performances.

"Vin Diesel reached out, and he was talking about a role. I'm like, 'It's freakin' Fast & Furious. Get me there, put me on a plane!'" Cardi said about the casting process. "I like the fact that I'm representing such a powerful, strong woman." Cardi is joining the franchise in F9, the latest sequel to The Fast and the Furious in the 20th year after the franchise kicked off in 2001. She said that the movies have been a big inspiration for her all her life.

"I remember when I saw Ludacris in Fast & The Furious, when I saw Tego Calderón, then to see Don Omar, it makes the hood have hope," she said. "Being around Vin, he's just so nice, so dope. He makes you feel so comfortable. I'm just so excited. He's just such a badass."

As for Leysa, Cardi did not mince words, laughing as she said: "she's just that b—!" She elaborated more on Twitter, where she wrote: "I can't wait to watch Fast and Furious 9. I haven't seen my scenes yet! That's the best part about it thooo watching the movie then you see yourself coming in. I'm sooo proud of myself. GOD IS GOOD ! Can I get a ALL THE TIME ? !!!!"

Cardi's casting was first revealed back in 2019 when F9 was filming in the U.K. Diesel posted a video of the two of them on set together on Instagram at the time. In it, Cardi said: "I'm tired, but I can't wait. I ain't gonna front, I think this is going to be the best one. I need to take a nappy-nap. I'm ready to take my nappy-nap."

F9's filming schedule just barely avoided the COVID-19 pandemic — wrapping up in November of 2019 — but its release was still delayed. The movie is now coming out on June 25, 2021 in the U.S., but it is already out in other parts of the world. Overall, its box office earnings have already been impressive, giving many movie fans hope that this will be the blockbuster to help revive theaters once and for all.



F9 premieres on Friday, June 25 in U.S. theaters. It will not have a concurrent streaming release like other big movies.