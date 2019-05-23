Cardi B Posts NSFW Instagram Photo Amid Liposuction Surgery Complications

Cardi B is reportedly experiencing complications from her liposuction surgery, but that has not kept her off of Instagram and Twitter.

Cardi took to social media on Tuesday afternoon with a throwback photo of herself and rapper Slick Rick. The two squatted side by side at a red carpet event back when Cardi rocked her red hair with brow-length bangs. The rapper made a lewd gesture in the photo, and shouted out her hometown in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“All this Gold on a b— I feel like I’m SLICK RICK,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “two Bronx finest” and “Wish Wish,” her latest music video.

While fans appreciated the characteristic flashiness from Cardi, some were hoping for a bit more of an update on her medical situation. The rapper announced that her upcoming concert in Maryland had to be postponed on Tuesday. According to TMZ, it was the result of complications from a liposuction surgery.

The rapper opened up about her surgery earlier this month, confessing to a crowd at the Beale Street Music Festival that she should not have even been performing in the first place.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— up my lipo. But b— I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money bag! Let’s go!”

Cardi has been open about her history with cosmetic surgeries in the past. Last spring, she opened up about her illegal butt implants in an interview with GQ, admitting that she got the dangerous black market procedure done in a residential basement in New York City, paying less than a tenth of the price a surgeon would charge.

“It was the craziest pain ever,” she said.

Since the birth of her daughter, Kulture, she has discussed the possibility of liposuction as an option a few times. In one of her signature candid Instagram Live sessions in October, she proclaimed that she had never had the procedure.

“I never did lipo, bro. Never,” she told the camera.

However, in other Stories and Live videos she has debated the surgery, showing that it was on her mind.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said in August, while pulling on her tummy. “It’s not much but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Cardi has not commented on the liposuction publicly just yet. Her performance at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival has been moved to Sept. 8.