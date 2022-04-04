Cardi B Deletes Her Twitter Account After Clashing With Fans Over Grammys Drama

Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter after getting into it with fans online over her decision not to attend Sunday’s Grammy Awards. The rapper, who was nominated for Best Rap Performance for “Up,” but did not win, took to Twitter to blast her “dumbass fan base” after some fans said they felt misled that she would be attending the Las Vegas awards.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f-in dumbass fan base,” she wrote on the social media platform before deactivating her Twitter account. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f-? When the f- I hinted I was going? just f-in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Earlier in the day, Cardi had tweeted in response to a fan, “When did I hype y’all up ? Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year.” Shortly after deleting her Twitter, Cardi took to her Instagram Live to defend her decision, saying she was “irritated” at the online response.

“I’m doing girl-day s- today, right? And I’m chilling and everything and then I’m going through my Twitter, and I see people in my Twitter-my fans, my own f-ing fans-talking s- like, ‘Oh.’ Practically saying that I’m lazy, and that I was giving hints that I was going to the Grammys. B-h, how the f- was I giving hints that I’m going to the Grammys when I literally lasering and bleaching my p-y on my Insta story?”

Cardi continued that she had posted from New York with her kids audible in the background before the ceremony, asking why she would even go to the Grammys with a single nomination and no new music. “Why would I show up with one nomination? And I lost it anyways, so you wanted me to go to the Grammys, lose an award, and me just be there smiling like, ‘That’s great, that’s great.’ Like, come on now my n-. Come on now. I don’t like that s-,” she said.

The rapper added, “And then it’s like, ‘Oh but you was giving out hints…’ What in my Insta story gave you hints that I was gonna go into the Grammys? Oh my tweet, ‘I like men that like fashion,’ what the f- does that have to do with the Grammys? Red hair and tattoos, what the f- does that have to do with me saying I’m going to the Grammys?” It’s when her “own fans” get to talking about her like this that Cardi got upset, and she said the “domino effect” led to her deleting Twitter.