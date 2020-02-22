Cara Delevingne Fires off Intense Attack at Justin Bieber After He Ranks Her His Least Favorite out of Hailey’s Friends

Suicide Squad star Cara Delevingne has learned that she’s the least-favorite friend of his wife, Hailey. The reveal came during an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, when the host asked Bieber during a segment of “Spill Your Guts” to rank his wife’s friends from least-to-most favorite or eat a bull penis. This landed Develingne at the bottom of the list, and The Daily Mail noticed that on Friday she took to Instagram to fire back at the pop star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Feb 21, 2020 at 8:39am PST

The first photo was a screenshot of the segment on Corden’s show, followed by two more throwback shots of the two enjoying each other’s company. “Now vs. Then,” Delevingne wrote in the caption. “If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me. Love you, [Hailey Bieber]- he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

Comments on the post were overwhelmingly impressed with Delevingne’s burn, with her girlfriend Ashley Benson, fashion designer Hayden Williams and hip hop group Cypress Hill all offering their own unique combination of the cry/laugh emojis.

This isn’t the first time Delevingne has put her crosshairs on Bieber. Back in June of last year, she attacked the “Yummy” singer for defending his manager, Scooter Braun, amid all the turmoil with fellow pop star Taylor Swift.

“I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions,” Delevingne wrote at the time. “As a married man, you should be lifting women up instead of tearing them down because you are threatened.”

Delevingne, who’s not only friends with Swift but appeared in the video for “Bad Blood,” continued by writing “you haven’t spoken to her in years which means you definitely don’t understand the situation. I do. Take a step back and try and learn from this. We should all be on the same team. End of story.”

While Bieber hasn’t responded, he did bring up the fact that he challenged Tom Cruise to a fight with Corden during a “Carpool Karaoke” segment, which he said was him “just being stupid, to be honest.”

“Then people were like, ‘I wanna see this happen,’” Bieber added. “And I was like, ‘You know what? That could actually be funny.”