Candace Cameron Claps Back Over Assumption It's 'Easy' to Star in Hallmark Movies

✖

Candace Cameron Bure is defending her acting in 26 made-for-TV Hallmark Channel movies. The Fuller House star, 44, appeared on The Paula Faris Podcast Tuesday to reconnect with her The View co-host in the show's inaugural episode. During their reunion, Faris and Cameron Bure talked about the actress' legacy on the Hallmark Channel, where she has starred not only in Christmas movies, but also in a series of mystery films where she plays the crime-solving librarian Aurora Teagarden.

When Faris indicated she would love to be in a Hallmark movie, Cameron Bure said she would definitely be able to get her a non-speaking role. Upon pointing out she does have some acting experience, Faris asked of being in the films, "I mean, really, how hard is it? Don't you get that all the time?" While the Dancing With the Stars alum seemed shocked at Faris' joke at first, she did use it to make a point about her work.

"Can we just talk about this for a second?" the Full House alum asked. "I get that all the time. 'How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?' Like, 'Can I be in a Hallmark movie?' And I'm like, 'Are you a professional actor?' 'No.' 'Then no, you cannot.'" She added with a laugh to Faris, "You can be a background person, they're called extras. If you don't have a speaking part, that's easy. I can make that happen. If you have a speaking part, then we're gonna have to make sure you can do the job."

Cameron Bure previously told Southern Living just how much respect she had for Hallmark's programming. "My TV is on Hallmark nonstop and not just because I’m on it. I genuinely love the Christmas movies that they have on. They are great to sit down and watch or to have on in the background while you’re doing other stuff," she said in 2017, calling the network "representative of families and good values."

That doesn't mean that Cameron Bure's children — Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 19 — whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, are watching all her Hallmark Christmas movies. "I wish my family would sit down and watch my movies,” she said on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2020. “[My kids] are like, ‘I’m not watching another Hallmark movie. Let alone, with you in it, mom. No.’”