Candace Cameron Bure Offers Thoughts on 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere: 'Still Felt Like a Big Ballroom' (Exclusive)

Candace Cameron Bure may have had her Dancing with the Stars debut in 2014, but she's still a massive fan of the show and tunes in every episode. This year, there was a lot of talk surrounding the dance competition after longtime host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were not invited back this season with Tyra Banks stepping in for both roles. It wasn't only that change that had everyone talking though; Carole Baskin being announced as a celebrity guest left jaws on the floor, including Cameron Bure's, who admits she's here for it.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the Fuller House actress details everything from Bruno Tonioli's new look, to being "disappointed" about what happened to Bergeron and Andrews. "I had to watch it. I have to say that I was disappointed to see Tom and Erin go; it made me sad just like the rest of America, they've been brilliant on that show," she said. "But I had to tune into to see Tyra and see the new changes they were gonna make."

For Season 29, another significant change did not have a live audience due to the current climate with the coronavirus still in play. However, to everyone's surprise, including Cameron Bure, the ballroom felt the same. "It still felt big [...] it still felt like a big ballroom, and in that way, it was wonderful." Another change was to the judges' panel. Carrie Ann Inaba showed up in a gorgeous blonde wig, something different from her usual brunette look. Derek Hough stepped in for Len Goodman this season as Goodman says he's still in London due to the pandemic. However, Tonioli rocked new hair as well, and the mom-of-three is all about it!

"Bruno is such a silver fox right now! I was so in love with his hair and his jacket like I was loving on Bruno," she said. The actress says she's "pretty much obsessed with Dancing with the Stars" and even texts back-and-forth regularly with Marilu Henner, who was on Season 23 of the hit ABC show, confessing they both pay close attention to each dance and then chat about their thoughts on it with each other.

When asked who she was rooting for this season, the 44-year-old and former DWTS competitor said, "I'm friends with so many of the pros, a lot of times I don't even mind who the celebrity is, but I want that pro to go far. I love watching them." And of course, one of the biggest hits of the night was Baskin's dance. Cameron Bure shared her thoughts on that as well. "I am so in it for Carole Baskin because come on; who does not want to see her go to the very end [...] we are all here for it. She's comedy gold, okay!"

