Candace Cameron Bure Shares Tribute to TV Dad Bob Saget on His 66th Birthday

Candace Cameron Bure is paying tribute to the late Bob Saget on what would have been his 66th birthday. She shared her tribute on Instagram and noted that she's dearly missing her TV father. Saget died in January and it was later reported that his cause of death was a brain bleed.

Bure posted a black and white photo of Saget to mark the occasion. She began her caption for the photo by writing, "I miss you," along with a heartbroken emoji. The actor continued to write that she's not sure "how this works" in light of Saget's passing. Nonetheless, she's thinking of him on his birthday. Bure wrote, "Do I still say happy birthday? I don't know how this works, but I'm celebrating you today however badly my heart hurts."

Bure wasn't the only one who paid tribute to Saget on what would have been his 66th birthday. His widow, Kelly Rizzo, also took to social media to share a message about the Full House star's birthday. She shared a number of photos and videos from when the pair took a trip to Mexico for his 65th birthday. According to Rizzo, they always celebrated their birthdays together because they're a couple of days apart (his on the 17th and hers on the 19th).

"This last trip was so special. We both celebrated each other so big," Rizzo wrote. "You never know when something is going to be "the last" time. But I'm so grateful that he was showered with all of the love he deserves." She went on to write that she hopes that Saget can feel the outpouring of love from everyone all around the world on his birthday. Rizzo added, "Honey, everyone loves you so damn much. Everyone wants you to know how important and special you are on your special day, and we ALL celebrate you. You are one of a kind and you certainly made my world go 'round. I love you more than anything and miss you every minute."

The world was shocked to learn of Saget's death this past January. The actor reportedly died at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, where he had stopped while on the road performing stand-up comedy. It was later reported that Saget died of a brain bleed, with authorities theorizing that he hit his head while in his hotel room and fell asleep without realizing the severity of the blow.