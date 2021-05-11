Candace Cameron Bure Shares Lori Loughlin Update Following Prison Release

✖

Candace Cameron Bure has shared an update on her Full House co-star Lori Loughlin, following the actress's prison release. During an interview with Daily Blast Live, and reported on by E!, Cameron Bure confirmed that she has been in touch with Loughlin over the past few months. "Yes, I've talked to Lori many times and she's doing well," the Fuller House star shared.

In May 2020, Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and one count of honest services wire and mail fraud. Both were sentenced to serve time in prison, with Loughlin given two months behind bars and Giannulli ordered to serve five months. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation so that their daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 21, could designated recruits to the University of Southern California crew team. However, this was a false designation, as neither of them ever participated in the sport.

Loughlin was released in December, and Giannulli was released in April, though his sentence was not complete and he was ordered to complete his time under house arrest. He has since finished his sentence. That same month, a source close to the family told In Touch that the couple is now focused on saving their marriage.

"After almost five months in prison, Mossimo is finally out. Prison definitely took a toll on him," the source said. "He doesn't expect sympathy but he's still struggling to adjust to what he went through. It really broke him down and forced him to re-evaluate his life." The insider added, "Lori and the girls were ecstatic to have him back home, but it was very bittersweet. There were a lot of tears and hugging, but he's changed. It scared Lori to see her one-time protector so beaten down."

Finally, the source explained that Loughlin is prepared to do "whatever it takes," including therapy or counseling, "to heal and be better from this nightmare ordeal." The source continued, "Now it's all about baby steps. They're planning a family holiday for the near future. Their focus is on regaining their confidence, getting back out into the world, and definitely doing better. They acknowledge that they did have a privileged life and that they made some mistakes. This was a huge wake-up call."