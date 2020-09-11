Candace Cameron Bure Hits Back at Critics After Posting Grabby Photo With Husband

Candace Cameron Bure isn't apologizing for a saucy post with husband Valeri Bure in which the former hockey player grabs her breast while draping his arm over her shoulder. The Fuller House star, 44, took to her Instagram Story to defend herself after the photo she has since deleted stirred up feelings in her DMs.

"For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband," she said. "We have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. That is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about."

The actress previously captioned the original photo, "Classic Val," adding, "He approved this post." When she initially went to apologize for her Story, she changed course halfway through the video. "I’m sorry if it offended you. I’m actually not sorry," she said. "I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long."

Cameron Bure has been married to her husband since June 1996, and the two are parents to daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. With the coronavirus pandemic bringing the family back together for quarantine, the mother-of-three has been thrilled to have everyone back home, she told Us Weekly in April. "I started 2019 off as an empty nester, and now I've got a full house again," she said. "I am very happy that I have my kids home and spending time with my husband too. Because a lot of times we're like two ships passing in the night with our work schedule. So that part has been the biggest blessing for me."

Spending time with all her adult children at home was something Cameron Bure thought would "never" happen, but instead, the family is now having "incredible" conversations. "They've been great," she gushed. "We've been taking lots of walks and playing lots of board games, and we're in sunny California. We have a pool and we've been enjoying that too because the weather's been nice. It's just been concentrated family time [with] lots of cooking and eating."

Last month, the Cameron Bure family expanded more when Lev popped the question to girlfriend Taylor Hutchison. "She said YES!!! Last night my son [Lev Bure] proposed to beautiful [Taylor Hutchison]," the Hallmark star wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are SO excited for these cuties. ... And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans."