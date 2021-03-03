Candace Cameron Bure Gives off 'Elle Woods Vibes' in New Swimsuit Photos

✖

Candace Cameron Bure is channeling her inner Elle Woods for her latest social media post. The Fuller House star took to Instagram Tuesday to model a series of swimsuits that had her feeling like Reese Witherspoon’s iconic character from Legally Blonde, and drew up some envy thanks to her toned physique and sunny backdrop.

Bure shared the series of images, which showed her posing in three separate retro swimsuits, with her 4.8 million followers on the social media app. In the first of the image, the actress modeled a green Albion Fit bikini with a white design as she caught some rays while lounging on a poolside chair. In another photo, she casually stretched out on a surfboard in a dusty pink bikini featuring buttons. In the final photo she shared, Bure sat on the edge of a swimming pool in yet another vintage-style swimsuit, though for this one she removed the sunglasses.

"What? Like, it's hard?" Bure captioned the snapshots with a line from Legally Blonde. "These [Albion Fit] bathing suits are giving me Elle Woods vibes and I can't get enough!" The post garnered plenty of reactions from her followers, including her Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin, who took to the comments section to write, "Those are so cute!!! Love the retro vibe! And you look [fire emojis] as always! Love you!!" Another person said that Bure was "channeling Elle perfectly," with somebody else adding, "This is the cutest!!! The '70s vibes."

One person, however, wasn't quite as enthusiastic. Amid the dozens of comments from those gushing over the swimsuits, one fan took to the comments with, "Ok. Im glad you're in shape. But lots of us are having a hard time." That person requested that the actress "maybe post some encouragement?" Bure listened to the feedback and was quick to respond, inviting the commenter to take a look at workouts she shares to her account and her Instagram Story, adding, "I also have IG TVs talking about health and fitness."

As Bure noted, her Instagram account is filled with more than just adorable family photos featuring herself, her husband Valeri Bure, and their three children – Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. A quick glance at her account finds multiple workout videos, including a humorous post from over the weekend that found Bure's exercise regime getting interrupted by her dog Boris.