Candace Cameron Bure Designs Bob Saget Sweatshirts for a Cause Near to His Heart

Candace Cameron Bure is honoring Full House dad Bob Saget in a very special way. After the comedian’s death on Jan. 9 at the age of 65, Bure shared on Instagram that she and stylist Erin Noël had teamed up to design a sweatshirt to raise money for scleroderma research in Saget’s memory.

The sweatshirt, which reads, “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget,” is available for purchase here alongside T-shirts and hoodies, and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, which Saget supported regularly after his sister passed away from the disease. Bure first debuted the sweatshirt during an outing with Full House co-star Dave Coulier following Saget’s death.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life and yet, incredibly beautiful because of family and close friends. Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced,” Bure captioned the photo, adding of her sweatshirt, “I think it sums everything up just right. Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget.” The Switched for Christmas actress also made sure to tag Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, to tell her she had sweatshirts made for the whole family. “Candace I was just about to say, I want one!” Rizzo responded. “Thank you, I love you.”

Bure shared a beautiful tribute to her TV father soon after his passing earlier this month. “I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith,” she wrote as part of a lengthier message. “You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you.”

Saget was found dead the afternoon of Jan. 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida after performing a show the night prior. Police indicated there was no evidence of drug use or foul play, but the cause of death has yet to be announced. Saget’s friends and family gathered to lay him to rest in a funeral ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14.