Cameron Diaz Spotted for First Time in New Photo After Welcoming Baby Girl

Less than two weeks after shocking fans with a surprise birth announcement, Cameron Diaz was spotted out and about for the very first time. In photos obtained by Page Six and published Thursday, the actress and new mom of one sported a cozy sweater, jeans, and camel booties as she momentarily stepped away from daughter Raddix.

Although details of Diaz’s outing are unclear, in the photos shared by the outlet, the actress appeared to be alone while keeping true to her and husband Benji Madden’s comments that they wish to afford their daughter a more private life than their celebrity status’ would typically allow.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple, who had not previously revealed that they were expecting, wrote in separate, identical social media posts. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the announcement concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji].”

No further details regarding the couple’s little one has been revealed, though according to sources, the couple welcomed Raddix via surrogate following years of struggling to become pregnant.

“Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time,” a source told Us Weekly. “There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

Speaking to PEOPLE, a separate source claimed that the couple are so in love with their little one that they are hoping to soak up every moment that they can, opting to not hire a nanny.

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby,” the source claimed. “Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.”

Diaz and Madden married in 2015. Raddix is their first and only child together.