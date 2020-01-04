Cameron Diaz Reportedly Struggled With IVF Prior to Welcoming First Child With Benji Madden

Before Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprisingly announced on Friday they welcomed their first child together, the couple was trying to get pregnant through in vitro fertilization. An Us Weekly source said back in 2018 that the couple was trying everything to conceive, including acupuncture and supplements. Thankfully for the happy couple, the two welcomed a baby girl, Raddix Madden, but did not reveal further details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Jan 3, 2020 at 10:20am PST

The couple “would love to have a baby but it just hasn’t worked out,” a source told Us Weekly in January 2018, exactly two years before Friday’s announcement and three years after they married.

“It’s been a long, hard struggle with many ups and downs,” the source continued. “Cameron would love more than anything to be a mom.”

Despite the struggles to conceive, the source said Madden and Diaz’s relationship had never been better.

“Benji hasn’t gone through what Cameron has physically, but he always lets her know this is their struggle and they’re in it together,” the Us Weekly source continued. “He would do anything for her.”

The couple were also keeping all options on the table at the time, and their friends’ success stories “helped keep Cameron positive,” the source said. “It’s been a roller coaster of emotions, yet they still believe thee will be a happy ending.”

That happy ending finally came this week. On Friday, Madden and Diaz posted a statement on their Instagram pages to break the happy news.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoji].”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” the two concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron & Benji [heart emoji].”

Both parents disabled the comments on the post and declined to share photos of Raddix.

During the pregnancy, Diaz was remarkably successful at keeping out of the spotlight for an A-lister. She has not been seen publicly at an event since May, when she went to a conference in Santa Monica, California. At the time, she was about 1 month pregnant. Madden did share a photo with Diaz for her birthday in August 2019, although it was an older photo.

Diaz has not appeared in a film since she starred in the 2014 Annie remake. In 2018, she said she retired from acting.

Photo credit: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for REVOLVE