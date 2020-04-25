Cameron Diaz Reveals Rare Look Into Her Home, Makes Comment About Husband Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz is opening up about family life with her husband, Benji Madden, and their daughter, Raddix. As the Daily Mail noted, Diaz recently spoke with her makeup artist and longtime friend Gucci Westman for the artist's Makeup & Friends YouTube series. In the video, which was filmed in Diaz's home, the actor could be seen getting quite emotional as she spoke about how much her family means to her.

"I love being married," Diaz explained to her friend. The Annie actor went on to share that her relationship with Madden has been one of the most amazing things to happen to her. "The best thing that's ever happened to me is finding my husband, and our partnership, and our friendship." Diaz and Madden originally met in 2014 after being introduced to each other by Nicole Richie, who is married to Madden's twin brother Joel Madden. They went on to tie the knot in January 2015, ten months after they met. As many fans are well aware, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, earlier this year.

Elsewhere in her interview with Westman, Diaz opened up about her "love language." During the conversation, the new mom explained that food has been her love language as she's been quite busy in her kitchen. She also offered up the exact reason why that's the case.

"Now that I've been home for six years, half of my house is my kitchen," Diaz told her friend. "When I feed the people I love, the things that I want them to have is the experience of feeling like it hit their heart, that they can feel my love." The Charlie's Angel star got emotional as she opened up about the love that she has for those closest to her. She even told Westman, while getting a bit teary-eyed, that she wanted to cry as she spoke about the topic.

It's evident that family means the world to Diaz. As previously mentioned, her family grew by one earlier this year. In January, it was reported that Diaz and Madden had welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. At the time, they both took to social media to open up about the incredible news.

"We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family," their statement read. "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon]. From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade."