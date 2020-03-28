Cameron Diaz Reportedly Loves Husband Benji Madden’s ‘Hands-On’ Parenting With Daughter Raddix

It sounds like Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, have taken to parenthood. The couple has been keeping out of the public eye since the birth of their daughter, Raddix, but a source told InTouch Weekly that the first few months of parenting are going splendidly.

“Benji is super hands-on, Cameron’s favorite thing in the world is watching Benji hold her,” the source revealed. “It fills her heart.” The couple is also maintaining their privacy, which was indicated back when Diaz announced the arrival of Raddix back in January. “This is a very special time for them. They have their little family and nothing else matters.”

Diaz and Madden, who married back in 2015, welcomed Raddix into the world back on January 3 in a surprise announcement on Instagram.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family,” Diaz wrote in the caption. “While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD.”

As the couple has made good on their efforts to maintain their privacy, particularly that of their daughter’s, Madden did post something on Instagram for International Women’s Day. “Being a Girl Dad is the best thing ever,” he wrote, along with a painting of some flowers. He’d previously shared a similar sentiment in February, posting “Every day, I feel so lucky, Just wanted to say it out loud!!!”

Though the announcement of Raddix was a surprise, Diaz had been teasing something big coming in her personal life in an article she wrote for InStyle back in August, when she was explaining why she dropped out of the spotlight years ago.

“I just want to build better, stronger friendships with the people who are in it with me,” Diaz said, adding that Madden was “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

“I like doing my own thing. I like creating, so I’m just looking for the project that makes the most sense for me now. I have some things brewing, but it’s a little too early to talk about them.”