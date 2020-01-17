Cameron Diaz and Husband Benji Madden Want Another Baby ‘as Soon as Possible’ Following Birth of Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden recently surprised the world when they announced that they had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raddix, into their family, and now the couple apparently want to have another baby “as soon as possible.” According to The Sun, a source claiming to be close to the couple stated, “They are beyond smitten, barely leaving the house or going out as they just want to watch her sleep and feed.” The source added, “They can’t believe how much their worlds have turned upside down – and are already thinking, ‘Why did we leave this so long.’”

The insider later said, “Now they are thinking – lets give her a brother or sister, let’s make a bigger family, especially Benji as he’s a twin so would love for his daughter to have a sibling close in age.”

The couple first announced their new addition back on Jan. 3, issuing a joint statement that was posted to their separate Instagram accounts.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple wrote in the birth announcement. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” their joint statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

Diaz and Madden concluded their statement by writing, “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji]”

While they deactivated comments on the birth announcement posts, many of Diaz’s fans still took to the comments sections of some of her other posts to congratulate the new mom.

“So happy for you! I’ve been there and there is no greater feeling than finally being able to have a baby. I do wish you’d share just one picture, she’ll change so much quickly no one will know her. We are all so happy for you it’s hard to not want to see her. But we get it also,” one understanding fan wrote.