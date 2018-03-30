Cameron Diaz Says She Is Actually Retired After All

Cameron Diaz really is retired, according to the actress herself.

In a new interview for Entertainment Weekly with her The Sweetest Thing co-stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate, the 45-year-old Diaz said she is “actually retired.”

When the three of them realized they haven’t all reunited since filming the 2002 movie, Applegate said she is “semi-retired” and has not “worked for years.”

“I’m totally down [for a reunion],” Diaz added. “I’m semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.”

Before the article was published on Thursday, Blair claimed Diaz was retired, then tried to walk back that statement.

“I had lunch with Cameron the other day,” Blair told Metro. “We were reminiscing about the film. I would have liked to do a sequel but Cameron’s retired from acting. She’s like, ‘I’m done.’”

After the Metro interview was published, Blair said it was just a joke.

“BREAKING NEWS,” Blair wrote on March 12. “Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview. CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING. And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz‘s spokesperson.”

Blair also replied to Perez Hilton, writing in a now-deleted tweet, “No no no! It was a quip. Delete. Delete delete. It would only be official if it came from her mouth. Not mine answering a question of sweetest thing part deux was happening. Red alert. Not fact.”

Diaz is a four-time Golden Globe nominee for her roles in There’s Something About Mary (1998), Being John Malkovich (1999), Vanilla Sky (2001) and Gangs of New York (2002). She has not been in a movie since 2014, when she starred in The Other Woman, Sex Tape and the Annie remake in one year. Her other films include Bad Teacher, The Mask, Charlie’s Angels, What Happens in Vegas and the Shrek movies.

In January 2015, she married Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden, and has not been cast in a movie since.

A source told PEOPLE Magazine that Diaz and Madden “are great,” adding, “They are both very happy living the quiet life,” which “she wanted for a long time.”

“She seems satisfied with her life the way it is,” the source added.

However, Diaz told Entertainment Weekly she would be interested in playing her character from The Sweetest Thing again.

“They should do The Sweetest Thing: The Geriatric Years,” Applegate joked.